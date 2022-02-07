LHC bars construction of shops in Mughal-era Company Bagh

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday barred construction of shops in Mughal-era Company Bagh, located in Sheikhupura, Punjab, ARY News reported.

A citizen named Yasir Khan moved LHC against the construction of the shops in the historical Company Bagh. The plaintiff said the park was constructed in the era of Emperor Jahangir and its status was retained even in the British era.

But now the administration is constructing shops in the park without fulfiling legal formalities the act is damaging the beauty of the park.

He pleaded with the court to order restoration of the park in its actual position. Justice Shaheed Waheed in the initial hearing of the petition ordered to stop construction of the shops and sought a reply from the respondents by February 10.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the imposition of a fine over dumping garbage on the roads.

Read more: LHC orders fine for dumping garbage on roads

The orders were passed by the honourable court while hearing a case related to the increasing threat of smog in the province. At the outset of the hearing, the LHC bench showed resentment over the burning of garbage against the court orders.

Justice Shahid Karim while summoning a detailed report from the CEO of the Lahore Waste Management Board remarked also directed to cut the monthly salary of the employee who was found burning garbage and imposing a fine.

Comments