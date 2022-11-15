LHC bars FBR, PRA from collecting advance tax from marriage halls

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday barred the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) from collecting advance tax from the people booking marriage halls, ARY News reported.

Citizens moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the collection of advance tax by the FBR and PRA. A single bench of the high court took up the petitions.

Mohsin Virk, the lawyer of the applicants, completed his arguments before the LHC against the Federal Board of Revenue and Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

Later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) while announcing its verdict barred FBR and PRA from charging advance tax from the people booking marriage halls.

The petitions were also forwarded to the chairman Federal Board of Revenue after the announcement of judgement by the LHC.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench nullified collection of Rs6,000 as fixed monthly GST in the electricity bills from the lawyers.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench heard the matter on the petition filed by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bar Association.

