Petition challenging amendments to Motor Vehicle Ordinance rejected

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a petition challenging the amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance, declaring it inadmissible, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The recent amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance, proposing heavy fines, were challenged in the high court by Asif Shakir Advocate.

During today’s hearing, Chief Justice LHC, Justice Miss Aalia Neelum stated that the government has enacted the law, and citizens are required to follow it.

The high court remarked that higher fines are intended to prevent violations and improve society.

The Chief Justice noted that underage children ride motorcycles at high speeds and that parents often fail to exercise responsibility.

She highlighted that legislation is necessary to make citizens accountable. According to the police, around 5,000 children were injured or killed in accidents resulting from one-way traffic violations.

Under the new traffic reforms, vehicles with repeated traffic violations will be auctioned. Government vehicles will also face heavy penalties for breaking traffic laws.

A 30-day grace period has been granted to curb wrong-way driving, while U-turns will be redesigned to improve organization and enhance road safety. It has also been agreed that compensation (diyat) will be provided promptly to the families of those who lose their lives in accidents.

Marriage halls without designated parking areas will not be granted construction approval. A strict crackdown has been ordered to stop underage driving, and vehicle owners may face imprisonment of up to six months if minors are found driving their cars.

Traveling on the roofs of buses has been banned across Punjab, with immediate enforcement. In Lahore, Qingqi rickshaws have been completely banned from five model roads.