LHC dismisses Bhachar’s petition against disqualification

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by PTI’s former Punjab Assembly opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar, challenging his disqualification after conviction in a May 9 case.

Justice Khalid Ishaq declared the petition not maintainable, observing that Ahmad Khan Bhachar had been absconding since his sentencing and had failed to surrender before the law.

In its written judgment, the court noted that the Election Commission’s notification was directly linked to the anti-terrorism court’s decision.

LHC further observed that since the petitioner had chosen to evade justice, judicial jurisdiction could not be exercised for him.

Read More: Three PTI lawmakers disqualified following convictions in May 9 cases

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified three lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their convictions in cases related to May 9 riots.

The ECP has issued notifications disqualifying Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar, and Ahmed Chattha.

The ECP also declared seats held by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and Ahmad Chattha vacant.

Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) in Lahore and Sargodha sentenced the three PTI lawmkers to 10 years in prison in different May 9 cases of same nature.