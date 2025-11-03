LHC says, 'dissatisfied' over Govt steps to curb smog

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction over the Punjab government’s measures to address the menace of smog.

LHC bench comprises of Justice Shahid Karim expressed concern over increasing air pollution and resented over non-compliance of restaurants’ working hours.

The court summoned DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza in personal capacity tomorrow.

The bench issued orders for action against smoke-emitting vehicles while hinting at daily hearing of the smog case.

Director General Environment Punjab Imran Hamid Shaikh and other concerned officials appeared in the court hearing.

Justice Shahid Karim said that this court working for redressal of smog issues since last seven year. “The court proceeding is not against anyone but to guide and assist the government,” Justice Karim said.

The court observed that the cause of 70 percent pollution in the city, has been transport. “Instead of alleging others, we have to correct ourselves,” the Judge said.

“What is the benefit of the anti-smoke guns, the court should be informed,” high court bench said.