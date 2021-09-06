Govt made no progress on judges’ appointments: LHC

LAHORE: The spokesperson of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has said that the government made no progress on the appointment of judges despite being sent the nominations, ARY News reported on Monday.

A delay was witnessed in the appointment of judges in the federal and provincial ex-cadre courts.

The LHC spokesperson said in a statement that there was no progress from the government side despite the nominations were sent. It added that the LHC chief justice had held meetings with high-level officials.

The LHC chief justice expressed concerns over the delay in the judges’ appointments that is creating difficulties for the lawyers and litigants.

LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti asked the government to take immediately steps for the appointments of the judge.

The spokesperson added that the nominations will be considered as rejected in case of its non-approval within 10 days. The federal and provincial governments were forwarded the names of the judges for the appointments on the vacant seats, it said.

In another development, the Lahore High Court issued a notification regarding the appointment of judges in the accountability courts.

Raja Qamaruz Zaman and Ali Nawaz have been appointed as the district and sessions judges in Rawalpindi’s accountability courts, Tariq Mehmood Bajwa (district and sessions judge) at Multan’s accountability court, Naseem Ahmed Virk, Malik Ali Zulqarnain, Muhammad Sajid Ali, Azizullah as sessions judges at Lahore’s accountability court and Muhammad Saeedullah as sessions judge at Rawalpindi’s accountability court.