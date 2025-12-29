LHC halts enforcement of DCs eviction orders under Punjab Property Ownership Law

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday halted enforcement of deputy commissioners’ eviction orders under Punjab Property Ownership Law, ARY News reported.

The Lahore High Court heard four petitions challenging decisions by deputy commissioners to remove possession of properties under the Property Ownership Ordinance.

During the proceedings, the court suspended the implementation of all orders issued by deputy commissioners concerning the removal of possession.

The petitions have been referred to a full bench for adjudication, with directions to present the complete case record before it.

The court observed that deputy commissioners and commissioners do not possess the authority to independently order the removal of possession.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed concern over the suspension of the Punjab Immovable Property Ordinance by the Lahore High Court (LHC), warning that the interim order would benefit land grabbers and harm ordinary citizens across the province.

In a statement, the chief minister said the ordinance had been introduced to provide swift justice to people stuck in land and property disputes, many of whom have suffered for years.

“For the first time, a limit of 90 days was set to decide land and property cases,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the law was designed to offer immediate relief to millions of affected citizens.