LHC hears Basant petitions, informed kite string incident

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned DG Walled City, DG PHA and FIA director tomorrow while hearing petitions about declaring the Kite-Flying Act as unlawful.

The high court bench ordered the SSP Operations and Deputy Commissioner to submit their reports in court.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that a kite string incident took place in Lahore two days ago. “Why these incidents not being stopped,” the bench questioned.

The court directed the SSP to submit report of the kite string incident.

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a kite string in Lahore’s Valencia Town.

An official informed the court that the critical points have been indicated, and a control room has been established in the Lesco headquarter.

“The wires will be repaired at all critical points within two days,” Lesco official said.

“We have also pointed out dangerous points to the power utility,” DC Lahore said.

“If Basant being celebrated as a festival, then political victimization should be prohibited,” petitioner’s lawyer said.

The lawyer also produced an advertisement with pictures of CM Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

The Advocate General’s office should submit its report about the ban on songs during the festival, court directed.