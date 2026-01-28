LHC moved against DC’s notification banning pictures, songs on Basant kites

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the ban on printing images on kites and playing songs during the Basant festival.

The petition was submitted by PTI’s Sheikh Imtiaz through Advocate Azhar Siddique. The petitioner contended that a ban has been imposed on printing images of any political leader on kites.

It was further argued that songs have also been prohibited during Basant, which reflects political mala fide even in a cultural festival like Basant.

The petitioner urged the court to declare the Deputy Commissioner’s notification banning images and songs during Basant as null and void.

On Tuesday, local administrationimposed section 144 to ensure celebration of traditional Basant Festival without any untoward incident.

The kites with pictures of holy books, religious places, or any personality will be prohibited to keep religious and social harmony and maintain law and order during the festival, according to the government order. The kites with the flag of a country, or a political party will also be banned under the law.

The authorities have also banned preparation, buying, selling and using kites carrying religious or political prints for 30 days under section 144.

During Basant using single or multicolor kites without any picture will be permissible under the law.

Preparation of illegal kites, their storage, sale or use has been declared as a punishable offence.

According to sources, there were apprehensions that the miscreants could use religious and political symbols during the Basant festival.

The section 144 has come into effect forthwith and the law enforcement agencies have been directed to take action under the law.