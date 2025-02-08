web analytics
15.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 8, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Nine additional judges of LHC notified

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has issued a notification announcing the appointment of nine new additional judges, bringing the total number of judges to 43, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, Chief Justice LHC Aalia Neelum will administer oath to the newly appointed additional judges in a ceremony set to be held at the LHC.

Following the approval from President Asif Ali Zardari, the Ministry of Law and Justice yesterday appointed nine additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Earlier the Judicial Commission of Pakistan in a meeting held on February 6 nominated these persons for the slots in the LHC with majority of its total membership.

Read More: Ten Additional Judges of Peshawar High Court take oath

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan chairperson also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for assisting the members in using the web portal for the proceeding of the meeting.

It is to be noted here that the the Ministry of Law and Justice has already appointed 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court, 10 to the Peshawar High Court and two the Islamabad High Court.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.