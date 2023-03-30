LHC nullifies Section 124A of Treason Act

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared Section 124A of the Treason Act null and void, ARY News reported.

On March 14, the Lahore High Court (LHC) concluded a hearing over petitions against the sedition law and reserved its decision. LHC Justice Shahid Karim in his short order declared Section 124A in conflict with the constitution of Pakistan.

The Sedition Law was challenged by Abuzar Salman Niazi advocate and others.

“Sedition laws are a legacy of the colonial history”, petitioners’ counsel argued. “Pakistan’s constitution gives freedom of expression and opinion to every citizen,” the lawyer said.

“Even today, people are being booked under Section 124-A (sedition) over speeches against the government,” counsel said.

“The sedition law under Section 124-A being exercised to serve political interests and exploit citizens,” petitioners said in their plea.

“The citizens could not be subjected to oppression while suspending their fundamental human rights under the constitution,” the petitioner further argued.

The petitioner pleaded to the court to declare Section 124-A of the PPC 1860 against the constitution and null and void.

