LHC orders complete ban over commercial activities on Sundays

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ordered a complete ban over commercial activities on Sunday while hearing the smog and environmental pollution case.

The bench while hearing the case on Tuesday also directed for strict compliance of the order about the wedding halls’ closure at 10 in the night.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Musa Raza appeared in the court and produced a notification with regard to closure of markets and restaurants at 10 PM. “Only issuance of notification is not sufficient, it should also be enforced strictly,” the bench said.

Justice Shahid Karim said that the ban orders aimed at addressing increasing pollution and smog in the atmosphere.

Wasa lawyer Mian Irfan Akram told the court that the sewerage system is being changed. The bench directed the department to submit report over the details of the Wasa projects and their timeline.

The court also ordered presence of a director level officer of the environment department in each hearing of the case.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until November 07.

The LHC on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction over the government’s measures to address the menace of smog, expressed concern over increasing air pollution and resented over non-compliance of restaurants’ working hours.

Justice Shahid Karim said that this court working for redressal of smog issues since last seven year. “The court proceeding is not against anyone but to guide and assist the government,” Justice Karim said.

The court observed that the cause of 70 percent pollution in the city, has been transport. “Instead of alleging others, we have to correct ourselves,” the Judge said.