LHC orders jail authorities to present Parvez Elahi at 4pm today

Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered jail authorities to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president and former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi before it today, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by Justice Amjad Rafiq while hearing a plea against the provision of facilities to Elahi in jail.

The LHC ordered jail authorities to present Parvez Elahi before it today at 4pm today.

Earlier on June 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the jail authorities to facilities to incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi as per law.

The LHC was hearing a plea moved by Rasiq Elahi seeking the provision of home food and other facilities to Elahi.

The court while directing the jail superintendent to provide facilities to Parvez Elahi disposed of the pela.

The former chief minister is currently in jail on judicial remand in an illegal appointment case, apart from it, Parvez Elahi is facing corruption charges in the development fund.

