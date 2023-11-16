LHC orders to present Parvez Elahi before court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday ordered the IG and the commissioner Islamabad to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president and former Punjab CM before the court, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench passed the orders while hearing a contempt plea for arresting Parvez Elahi despite the court’s orders.

The court while hearing the plea, remarked that it will issue a separate contempt notice to IG Islamabad for not presenting Parvez Elahi before the court.

The court asked if the officers have only to appear in the courts of Islamabad then this court should be closed.

The bench asked how officers are appearing in courts of the federal capital while the ‘crime’ has been committed in Punjab.

LHC ordered to present Parvez Elahi on the next hearing before the court at any cost.

In September, the Punjab anti-corruption department arrested former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi once again from Islamabad.

The PTI president, who was imprisoned in Adiala Jail in a terrorism case, was re-arrested before he could be released.

Earlier in October, it was reported that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘finalsied’ corruption reference against six including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and his son Moonis Elahi.

The former chief minister, Moonis Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others have been accused of taking kickbacks in the development packages announced for Gujrat worth Rs72 billion.