LHC orders to stop cutting of trees, rocks 

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to stop cutting of trees and rocks at tourists points of the province, ARY News reported.

Hearing a case related to the cutting of trees and rocks, The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court asked the Punjab and federal governments about the steps taken to ensure the protection of the trees and rocks.

The court asked if there was any authority for the protection of rocks in Murree, Kahota and Kotli Satiyan.

Later, the LHC bench ordered to stop cutting of trees and rocks in Murree, Kahota and Kotli Satiyan and summoned the additional secretary environment on January 31.

Separately, the Lahore High Court had sought a report from the DG PHA regarding the revival of public parks in Lahore.

The orders were passed by the high court while hearing case related to the increasing threat of smog in Punjab, especially in Lahore.

The government lawyer had apprised the court that Lahore traffic police is doing their best to remove encroachment and end wrong parking. As many as 525 factories omitting pollution had been sealed, the representative of the Environmental Commission had informed the bench.

