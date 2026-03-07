LHC petition challenges hike in petroleum prices

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the hike in petroleum prices by the government.

Azhar Siddiq advocate on behalf of Judicial Activism Panel of lawyers have filed a miscellaneous petition in the high court pointing out Rs 55 per litre hike by the government in the petroleum products.

Petitioner apprehended that the staggering hike in fuel price will be resulted in increase in transport fares, prices of electricity, agriculture and edible items.

The petitioner pointed out that the Oil Marketing Companies have 15 days’ fuel stocks available and argued that there is no reason to hike fuel prices.

“It will generate a storm of inflation and price hike,” petition argued.

Petitioner has requested to the court to order the OGRA and the Ministry of Energy to submit details of the 15 days petroleum stocks in the court.

Petitioner has also pleaded to the court to declare the notification of hike in petroleum prices as void.