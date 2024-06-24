LHC hears petition challenges section 144 in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the government counsel to get instructions over a petition against imposition of section 144 in Punjab, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the high court comprises of Justice Shahid Karim heard a miscellaneous petition against repeatedly imposing section 144 in the province. “Why section 144 being enforced repeatedly,” the bench questioned.

A petitioner said in a plea filed in the high court that the government imposing section 144 to prevent political parties to assemble.

The petitioner has pleaded to the court to declare the home department of Punjab’s June 21 notification as void.

The Punjab home ministry on Friday June 21 imposed section 144 across the province for seven days, banning all public gatherings, rallies, processions, and protests.

The ban has been imposed due to security concerns and the risk of terrorism, as large crowds can become soft targets for terrorists, the ministry said.

Section 144 will remain in effect until June 27th, and authorities will strictly enforce the ban to ensure public safety, according to the order.