web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

LHC hears petition challenges section 144 in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the government counsel to get instructions over a petition against imposition of section 144 in Punjab, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the high court comprises of Justice Shahid Karim heard a miscellaneous petition against repeatedly imposing section 144 in the province. “Why section 144 being enforced repeatedly,” the bench questioned.

A petitioner said in a plea filed in the high court that the government imposing section 144 to prevent political parties to assemble.

The petitioner has pleaded to the court to declare the home department of Punjab’s June 21 notification as void.

The Punjab home ministry on Friday June 21 imposed section 144 across the province for seven days, banning all public gatherings, rallies, processions, and protests.

The ban has been imposed due to security concerns and the risk of terrorism, as large crowds can become soft targets for terrorists, the ministry said.

Section 144 will remain in effect until June 27th, and authorities will strictly enforce the ban to ensure public safety, according to the order.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.