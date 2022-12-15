LHC: Petition seeks ban on tree-cutting across Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday heard a petition seeking ban on tree cutting in Punjab to curb smog, ARY News reported.

A high court single bench comprises of Justice Shahid Karim, summoned reply from the Punjab government on a plea filed by petitioner Tajammul Rathor.

“Lahore has been among the cities in the world on top of the smog index”, according to the petitioner. “Pakistan facing impact of the climate change,” counsel of the petitioner said.

“Punjab facing environmental pollution caused by adverse environmental impact of the climate change,” counsel argued. “Citizens suffering from breathing problems and other diseases caused by the smog and environmental pollution,” petitioner’s counsel said.

“The court should ban tree-cutting across Punjab immediately, as a measure to fight pollution,” he pleaded.

Justice Shahid Karim issued a notice to the Punjab government and sought the government’s reply over the matter.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the Winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.

Comments