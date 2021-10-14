LHC hears plea against roads’ closure during matches

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday remarked that Mall Road should remain open for traffic, ARY News reported.

There should be no disruption in traffic flow at the city’s busiest road artery, Mall Road and government should ensure that non one stage protest at the road, causing traffic jams, Lahore High Court (LHC) bench remarked during the hearing of a case against the closure of roads during matches in the city.

Advocate Sheeraz Zaka had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC), citing the closure of roads during matches in the city, causes problems for the masses. The home secretary Punjab informed the court that security was beefed up during the recent New Zealand team’s tour, which was called off.

Read more: LHC hears plea seeking end of VIP Protocol

“We are working to devise an alternate traffic plan,” he added. To this, the Lahore High Court bench said traffic jams cause pollution and ultimately this is creating problems for people, especially children. Pakistan is listed among those countries, which are badly affected due to climate change.

The applicant apprised the court that despite its order, the Mall Road remains closed on this the court asked the applicant to file a separate contempt into the matter and later, adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!