LHC reserves verdict on plea demanding ban on drinks in schools

Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved its verdict regarding maintainability of a plea seeking ban on supply of drinks in schools across Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday۔

Citizen namely Rana Sikandar filed the petition in the Lahore High Court against the Government of Punjab and the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

In the petition, the citizen stated that a colour is being used in the drinks to change the taste of drinks, which is completely harmful for human health.

The petitioner further stated that the Government of Sindh had already imposed a ban on supply of these drinks in schools, while this drink is frequently supplied and used in Punjab.

The petitioner prayed the court to order a halt to supply of drinks in schools all over Punjab.

LHC Judge Justice Faisal Zaman reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea after initial hearing.