LHC seeks Govt reply over Opposition Leader’s removal plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned reply from the federal government again over a plea seeking removal of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, ARY News reported.

The court summoned reply from the government on Feb 28 in the case.

Speaker National Assembly had submitted reply of an earlier notice from the court in the case. “Appointment of the opposition leader is the parliamentary proceeding, which could not be challenged,” Speaker had said in a reply to previous notice.

Advocate Azhar Siddique in his plea referred the Supreme Court’s decision with regard to the assembly rules and argued that the court could rule over any unconstitutional business in the parliament.

Petitioner termed Raja Riaz’s appointment as unconstitutional adding that he is a member of the PTI and could not become an opposition leader as he was given the position without the party’s approval.

Petitioner sought his appointment as null and void.

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz was appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers in May last year after 125 PTI MNAs resigned from their assembly seats.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

