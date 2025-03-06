web analytics
Thursday, March 6, 2025
LHC sends JI petition seeking LG polls in Punjab to Chief Justice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sent the Jamaat Islami’s petition seeking local bodies elections in Punjab to the chief justice with recommendation that the plea to be heard by the concerned bench.

Justice Iqbal Chaudhry announcing reserved verdict over the petition said that a similar petition being heard by senior judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, “It will be appropriate the same bench hear this petition”.

JI in its petition pleaded that not holding the local government elections, has been the violation of the 18th Amendment, the government violation democratic norms by not holding the local government polls.

JI also pointed out that the delay in local councils election also affecting the local development and the accountability process.

Petitioner has pleaded for a court order with regard to immediate measures for holding local government elections in the province.

