LHC serves notices over Punjab defamation law

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday served notices to Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General Punjab and the Punjab government over a petition against Punjab defamation law, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprises of Justice Amjad Rafique while hearing the case conditioned any decision under the controversial defamation law with the court’s verdict.

“The defamation law has been against the fundamental rights and the constitution,” petitioner argued. “This law is an effort to silence the people’s opinion,” petition read.

“The freedom of expression is being curbed with the defamation law,” petitioner said. “The defamation law has been legislated to avoid the public criticism”.

The petitioner seeks the court order to declare the defamation law as void and violation of the constitution.

The government issued a gazette notification for the Punjab Defamation Bill 2024 yesterday, after approval from the acting governor.

On June 7, Acting Governor Malik Ahmed Khan sent the document to the Punjab Assembly after signing the bill, which was held by the PPP’s governor.

According to the notification, the Punjab Defamation Bill 2024 has been enforced across Punjab with immediate effect.

The law will address the pervasive issue of misinformation on social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Under the bill, a defamation case can be filed on those spreading ‘fake news’.