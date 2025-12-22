LHC stays Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday restrained enforcement of the Punjab Property Ownership ordinance, ARY News reported.

The high court ordered constitution of the full bench after removing objections over petitions.

The bench also returned all possessions handed over under the Punjab Property Ownership ordinance.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, addressing the government lawyer said,”inform the government that if this law remained, the Jati Umra will also slip from hands in half an hour”. “I think the chief secretary didn’t read this law,” chief justice remarked.

“Some people intend to be handed over all powers to them,” Justice Aalia Neelum said. “Why this law made and what is its objective,” the top judge questioned.

“When a matter has been under hearing of a civil court, how could the revenue officer hands over possession,” chief justice questioned. “The legislation appeared to have dismantled the civil set-up, undermined civil rights, and eroded judicial supremacy,” Justice Aalia Neelum said,” Justice Aalia Neelum said. In strong remarks, she said that “if given free rein, the authors of the law would have even suspended the Constitution.”

“You won’t have right to appeal when the DC hands over your house’s possession to another person,” bench remarked. “This law says even the high court could not issue stay over the matter,” chief justice said.