LHC summons Govt reply over kite-flying permission

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the reply of the provincial government, home secretary and IG Police until December 22 over permission of kite flying.

The high court heard a petition against the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2025, the new law that permits the revival of the traditional Basant festival.

The LHC rejected a plea seeking immediate suspension of the ordinance, instructing the government’s lawyer to submit a report on December 22 regarding the festival preparations.

Punjab banned kite flying in 2001, as numerous people died over the years from injuries caused by chemical or metal-coated kite strings.

The government has recently allowed the celebrations, with kite flying permitted using only a string made purely from cotton.

Under the legislation, registration will be mandatory for kite making and flying and kite makers have to get registered with the deputy commissioner of the district.

“Metal string and sharp-edged twine will be prohibited under the law and any person caught with making or selling the metal string or sharp thread will be awarded five years prison term and up to Rs two million fine,” under the legislation.

