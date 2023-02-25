LHCBA gets first woman secretary

LAHORE: Sabahat Rizvi became the first woman elected as the secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in 150 years, ARY News reported on Saturday.

For the first time, a woman candidate namely Sabahat Rizvi defeated two rival candidates by bagging 4,310 votes for the secretary slot during the LHCBA annual election.

Rizvi was followed by Mian Irfan and Qadir Baksh Chahal who secured 3,745 and 2,627 votes respectively.

Another woman candidate, Rabia Bajwa, emerged victorious in the position of vice president by securing 3,590 votes, whereas, Shahrukh Shahbaz Warraich won the seat of Finance Secretary by getting 7,100 votes.

A victory celebration was held on behalf of the winning candidates in the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises.

