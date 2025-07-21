Dawson returns as England announce Playing XI for Manchester Test

England have recalled spinner Liam Dawson after eight years as they announced the Playing XI for the Manchester Test against India on Monday.

The 35-year-old, who last played for England in the red-ball format in 2017, is replacing Shoaib Bashir.

Bashir was ruled out of the tour after suffering a fracture to his finger in his non-bowling left hand while attempting a low catch during his own bowling during the third Test last week.

The Manchester Test will be the fourth game for Liam Dawson, having played his third game against South Africa in July 2017.

Apart from playing as the frontline spinner for England, Dawson’s inclusion is also considered a boost to the hosts’ lower-order batting.

The 35-year-old has 18 first-class hundreds, and has scored his runs at an average of 35.29.

It is worth noting here that Liam Dawson was part of the England squad, which won the World Cup 2019.

However, he could not find a permanent place in the side and appeared in a couple of white-ball games in 2022.

His last appearance for England came in the Twenty20 series against West Indies last month.

Going into the Manchester Test, England are leading the five-match Test series 2-1 after defeating India in the third game on a thrilling last day.

England Playing XI for Manchester Test against India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.