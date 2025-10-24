Liam Hemsworth, fiancée Gabriella Brooks make red carpet debut at ‘The Witcher’ premiere

Liam Hemsworth has finally made red carpet debut with fiancée Gabriella Brooks!

On Thursday, October 23, the 35-year-old actor brought his gorgeous new fiancée Gabriella Brooks to attend the glamorous premiere of The Witcher in London.

For the starry event, the love birds were dressed to the nines with Liam Hemsworth wearing a tailored navy suit, looking dapper as always.

Meanwhile, his 29-year-old fiancée exuded elegance in a long, elegant black dress which featured a cut-out panel down the bodice.

The halter neck, backless dress featured an elegant bow around her waist and a straight pencil skirt.

Brooks completed her sizzling look with a pair of black leather stilettos and nude makeup.

Hemsworth and Brooks were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor’s parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

The couple announced their engagement in September when Brooks showed off her dazzling engagement ring in a sweet Instagram post.

For the unversed, Liam Hemsworth will be reprising the iconic role of Geralt of Rivia – a solitary monster hunter- in the upcoming fourth season after Henry Cavill announced his unexpected exit from the show.

The Witcher season 4 will be released on Netflix on October 30.