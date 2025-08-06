WATCH: Liam Neeson fights brain-exploding fungus in ‘Cold Storage’ teaser

The teaser trailer for ‘Cold Storage,’ starring actors Liam Neeson, Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell, arrived on Wednesday.

Directed by Jonny Campbell, the film centres on Teacake (Keery) and Naomi (Campbell), two workers at a storage facility unknowingly built atop a decommissioned US military base.

Their ordinary night shift turns chaotic when a long-buried parasitic fungus, once contained by the government, breaks free from the depths below.

With the rise in temperature, the highly contagious and rapidly mutating microorganism multiplies, unleashing its powers to control the brains and burst the bodies of those at the facility.

The two young workers then get help from a retired bioterror operative (Liam Neeson) to contain the rapid spread of the terrifying fungus and prevent the extinction of mankind itself.

Apart from Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell and Liam Neeson, ‘Cold Storage’ also stars Sosie Bacon, Vanessa Redgrave, and Lesley Manville.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has scheduled the film for release sometime next year.

Before his collaboration with Samuel Goldwyn Films on ‘Cold Storage,’ Liam Neeson had worked on the company’s two films, including ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners” and ‘Absolution.’

While the veteran Hollywood actor has starred in the hit franchises ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, his portrayal of ex-CIA agent Bryan Mills in the ‘Taken’ franchise earned him tremendous fame.

The ‘Batman Begins’ star turned into an action star following the success of ‘Taken‘, and made a fortune by working in the action genre.