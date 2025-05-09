Liam Payne’s $32M estate goes to his ex-girlfriend Cheryl

Liam Payne’s ex-partner, English pop singer Cheryl, has been named the administrator of his multi-million dollar estate after the former ‘One Direction’ star died without a will last year.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Seven months after the untimely death of singer Liam Payne, at 31, his former partner and mother of his only child, Cheryl, as well as attorney Richard Mark Bray, have been named the administrator of his $32.2 million estate, reported foreign media.

According to the details, the court documents, issued on May 1, mention that they will ‘manage the money, but they currently have limited authority and cannot distribute it’. The documents also indicate the gross value of the singer’s estate to be $38 million, whereas his net value is calculated at $32.2 million in the U.K. amount.

For the unversed, British popstar Liam Payne fell to his death last October, from the third-floor balcony of his room in Casa Sur Hotel, located in Palermo, Buenos Aires.

Cheryl Tweedy, more commonly known by just her first name, was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018. The former couple shared a son, Bear, 8.

Meanwhile, the singer was in a two-year-long relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of death.

Also Read: Liam Payne fans dedicate commemorative bench in Buenos Aires cemetery