Liaquat Mehsood booked for firing on protestors as dumpers crush two motorcyclists in Karachi

KARACHI: Two motorcyclists lost their lives in separate accidents involving dumpers in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The first incident occurred in the Ramswami area, where a garbage dumper ran over a motorcyclist, killing him and injuring his wife.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Shahzaib, a resident of Garden. Shahzaib, who had married just four months ago, worked in the textile sector.

According to his father, Shahzaib was riding his motorcycle with his wife when the accident occurred due to the dumper’s high speed.

Rescue officials said that angry locals broke the dumper’s windows and set it on fire in retaliation. Police arrested the dumper driver, Niaz Hussain, who attempted to flee the scene, and took him into custody at the Garden police station.

The police have filed two cases at the Garden Police Station: one against the dumper driver, Niaz, and another against Liaquat Mehsood, President of the All Dumper Truck Owners Association, and his armed associates under various charges, including culpable homicide and negligence.

According to the FIR, after the Ramswami incident, Liaquat Mehsood arrived at the scene with 20-25 armed individuals and opened fire on the protesting locals. The armed group then fled the area, heading towards Garden while continuing to shoot.

In the second incident, a speeding dumper ran over two motorcyclists near Hospital Chowrangi in the Landhi area. One of the motorcyclists, 20-year-old Kashan, was killed, and the other, 19-year-old Javed, was injured.

The rising number of accidents caused by dumpers has sparked widespread outrage among citizens, leading to strong protests demanding action against reckless drivers.