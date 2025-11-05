Liaquat mehsood's gunman arrested for firing on protestors in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested the gunman of Liaquat Mehsood, President of the All Dumper Truck Owners Association, for opening fire on protestors in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Mairaj, has been taken into custody, and a weapon has been recovered from his possession.

The shooting took place in the Ramswami area, where residents were protesting after a garbage dumper ran over a motorcyclist, killing him and injuring his wife. Enraged locals damaged the dumper and set it on fire.

Reports said Liaquat Mehsood arrived at the scene with 20 to 25 armed men and opened fire on the protestors. The group later fled towards the Garden area while continuing to shoot.

Police have registered two separate cases at the Garden Police Station — one against the dumper driver, Niaz, and another against Liaquat Mehsood and his armed associates under various charges, including culpable homicide and negligence.

According to SSP City, raids are being conducted to arrest Liaquat Mehsood.

A day earlier, another tragic incident occurred near Hospital Chowrangi in Landhi, where a speeding dumper ran over two motorcyclists. One of them, 20-year-old Kashan, was killed, while 19-year-old Javed was injured.

The growing number of road accidents involving dumpers has sparked widespread public outrage, with citizens demanding strict action against reckless drivers and better enforcement of traffic safety laws.