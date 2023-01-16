‘Liberosis’: Rimha Ahmed swoons social media with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor Rimha Ahmed are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ star shared the viral pictures on her account. The images showed her dressed in a pink and black outfit.

In the caption, the actor said she was in a state of ‘liberosis’. The term was coined by English author John Koenig. According to him, it is a person’s desire to care less about things, lose their grip on life, stop glancing behind every few steps and fear someone will snatch it from them.

She swooned Instagram users with her latest social media post. Thousands of Instagrammers liked the pictures and wrote heartwarming comments.

The actor wins social media with pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours. Earlier, the pictures of her in a white hoodie and blue jeans became a hit.

On the acting front, Rimha Ahmed’s character in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, which is about treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings, is Natasha. She is the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

Safdar wants to get Natasha married to Razi (Inayat Khan), who had refused to marry female protagonist Hadia (Fatima Effendi Kanwar) due to misunderstandings between them.

In the latest episode, Safdar disinherited Natasha of all his property after she marries Sherry (Asad Butt) – who fools her by posing as a rich man – against his will.

