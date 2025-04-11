Two proclaimed offenders arrested in connection with 2023 Libya boat tragedy

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Circle Faisalabad has arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the FIA, the arrested suspects, identified as Ataullah and Faisal Shehzad, are residents of Daska, Sialkot.

The FIA revealed that the suspects had extorted millions of rupees from citizens by luring them with promises of overseas employment.

The arrested individuals attempted to illegally send citizens, including Nadeem and Ajmal, from Libya to Italy, the FIA stated.

Furthermore, the FIA disclosed that the traffickers used to detain citizens in safe houses in Libya, where they were subjected to torture.

Director FIA Anti-Money Laundering Circle, Sarfraz Khan Work, vowed that the law will be enforced to ensure justice is served.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a key facilitator in the Libya migrant boat wreck incident namely Adil.

The FIA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that a key facilitator Adil in the Libya migrant boat wreck tragedy was arrested. The arrested man was allegedly in contact with an international network of human trafficking.

The FIA investigators collected all relevant details including bank accounts and mobile phone records from the accused, said the agency’s spokesperson, adding that Adil was tasked to collect and transfer money from the citizens for the global human trafficking network.

Additionally, Adil was also facing an inquiry of the FIA’s anti-money laundering circle.