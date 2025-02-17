Libya Boat tragedy: Two human smuggling gang operatives arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two operatives of an international human smuggling gang involved in Libya boat accident, officials said.

Two accused Habibur Rehman and Naveed Ahmed have been arrested from Pisht Bazaar Bajaur. “They have been involved in this month’s boat mishap in Libya,” FIA stated.

At least 14 victims, natives of Kurram region, had died in the boat accident, according to officials.

“The accused had received 37 Lac rupees from one, Shehzad Hussain, promising to send him to Europe,” officials said.

The accused along with other accomplices had lured various people to receive heavy amounts of money from victims, FIA said.

“Their other accomplices, Wajid Ali, Shah Faisal, were operating the gang from Italy,” FIA said.

Four mobile phones have been recovered from them and three bank accounts have been ceased, investigation officials said. “Videos, pictures, messages and bank transactions details have been found in mobile phones of the accused,” according to officials.

FIA said that the gang kept the victims at safe houses in Libya and subjected them to torture.

In a boat accident off the coast of Libya this month at least 16 Pakistani nationals died, while several others reported missing.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli confirmed the recovery of 16 bodies, identified through their Pakistani passports, while efforts were ongoing to locate remaining missing persons, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

According to unconfirmed reports, total 63 Pakistani nationals were on-board the boat.

The FO Spokesperson said that 37 survivors have been accounted for, one of them receiving medical treatment at a local hospital while 33 in police custody.

Around 10 Pakistanis reported missing in the boat accident.