Libya boat wreck: FIA arrests another key facilitator

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested another key facilitator in the Libya migrant boat wreck incident, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson stated that an operation was conducted over the suspicious transaction from the bank account of the other key facilitator – currently in custody – Adil Mumtaz.

The accused received Rs 1 million to send a citizen to Italy via his human trafficking network, additionally, the citizen who gave the money went into hiding after reaching Libya.

Earlier this month, the FIA spokesperson confirmed that a key facilitator Adil in the Libya migrant boat wreck tragedy was arrested.

The FIA investigators collected all relevant details including bank accounts and mobile phone records from the accused, said the agency’s spokesperson, adding that Adil was tasked to collect and transfer money from the citizens for the global human trafficking network.

Additionally, Adil was also facing an inquiry of the FIA’s anti-money laundering circle.

There have been two notable incidents of boats drowning off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea this year in which several Pakistanis had lost their lives. The first incident took place in February and the other in April.

Later, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece.

The then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to investigate the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of a migrant shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.