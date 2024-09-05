Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti appointed FPSC chairman

The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti as the new chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).
Following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Establishment Division has issued a notification in this context.
The FPSC chairman post has been vacant since August 2023, delaying the Central Selection Board’s meetings.
Lt. General Satti is currently heading the II Corps. It is a field corps of the Pakistan Army headquartered in Multan Cantonment, Punjab in Pakistan.
It is one of the ten field corps formations of the Pakistani military which has seen deployments against the Indian Army in 1971 towards east and the Afghan war to enforce national defenses in west of Pakistan.
What is FPSC?
Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is a constitutional body established under Article 242 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973. In order to fulfil the purpose of the Commission, FPSC Function Rules 1978 have also been formulated.
Composition and Functions of the Commission The Commission consists of one Chairman and 11 Members in terms of Section 3 of the FPSC Ordinance 1977 read with Regulation 3 of the FPSC (Composition and Condition of Service Regulations, 1978).
Functions of the Commission are enumerated under section 7 of the Ordinance which are primarily to conduct tests and examination for recruitment of persons to all public services, the civil services of the Federation and civil posts in connection with the affairs of the Federation in basic pay scales 16 and above or equivalent.
The functions also involve advice to the President on matters relating to qualification and method of recruitment and principles to be followed in making initial appointment to the said post.