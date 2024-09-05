Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti appointed FPSC chairman

The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti as the new chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

Following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Establishment Division has issued a notification in this context.

The FPSC chairman post has been vacant since August 2023, delaying the Central Selection Board’s meetings.

Lt. General Satti is currently heading the II Corps. It is a field corps of the Pakistan Army headquartered in Multan Cantonment, Punjab in Pakistan.

It is one of the ten field corps formations of the Pakistani military which has seen deployments against the Indian Army in 1971 towards east and the Afghan war to enforce national defenses in west of Pakistan.

What is FPSC?