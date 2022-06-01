Life-changing spacebar trick takes social media by storm

A life-changing spacebar trick has taken social media by storm as it could help people struggling to place the cursor of their smartphone before a particular alphabet while trying to rectify the error.
The video shared on social media began with the text: “How old were you when you discovered the spacebar on your phone isn’t just for spaces!”
It’s a trick “you might already know, but pretty handy, right!”, the video went on to say, only later to elaborate on how it works.
The video shows a person typing “make a mistake” in the text box. They then swipe the spacebar which makes the cursor move like a mouse cursor. The trick simple lets a person easily place the cursor where they want to make an edit.
The feature is not new but has left netizens baffled.