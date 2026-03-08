Life in Israel's Tel Aviv moves to the rhythm of missile sirens

On Tel Aviv’s beach promenade, people jog and stroll in the sunshine and play ball on the sand. It seems like any ordinary day — until sirens wail, warning of incoming missiles from Iran.

Everyone heads to the nearest shelter calmly, almost resigned.

One week after the start of the Israeli-US offensive against Iran, the days and nights of millions of Israelis are interrupted by repeated sirens, especially in the country’s north and centre.

“I feel tired, mostly tired,” said Gabrielle, a 32‑year‑old medical student.

The Tel Aviv resident has to run down two flights of stairs and cross the street to reach a shelter.

“After a while, the tiredness just builds up — you lose a lot of sleep,” she told AFP.

Israel has built a network over the decades of public shelters, integrated in recent years with “mamads” — safe rooms built inside new or renovated homes.

The country has also developed a sophisticated alert system that warns residents over their mobile phones to take shelter when incoming missiles are detected.

The army meanwhile activates its multi-layered missile‑defence shield, capable of intercepting most incoming projectiles.

But on Sunday, Israeli first responders said six people were wounded, some by shrapnel, after the military said it had detected a new wave of Iranian missiles.

– ‘Enter immediately’ –

After sending a preliminary warning of a possible incoming missile, the army’s Home Front Command sends a second alert confirming an imminent strike, while air sirens sound in the affected town or neighbourhood.

“Stay in a protected space in your area — Enter immediately and remain there until further notice,” says the alert in multiple languages.

“It’s overwhelming, but in a way you get used to it, which is strange,” said Tel Aviv resident Eden, 28.

“At least we have the privilege of having access to shelters and air‑defence systems that protect us. I think the destruction would be far worse without them.”

Alongside the ongoing campaign against Iran, Israel has been waging another offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah, after the Iran‑backed group launched a drone and rocket attack on northern Israel earlier this week.

Despite fighting on two fronts, casualties inside Israel remain limited: 10 have been killed so far, nine of them on March 1, when an Iranian missile hit Bet Shemesh, near Jerusalem.

Among the dozens of people treated daily by emergency services, most are injured while running to shelters.

Liana, a 31‑year‑old nurse who grew up abroad, says she is “impressed to see how people here have grown up with this, to the point it’s almost become normal, and they just continue with their daily lives, almost without fear”.

“Of course it’s frightening, it’s exhausting, but life doesn’t stop. People meet, have picnics, play outside and keep living — but remain vigilant,” she said.

Like many Israelis, Yehia, owner of a Tel Aviv restaurant, remembers the 12‑day war with Iran last June, which left 30 dead and caused extensive damage. He also recalls Iranian missile and drone barrages in April and October 2024 in response to Israeli strikes.

“Last summer, it was war too,” said the 32‑year‑old.

“But we have restaurants to run, salaries and bills to pay. We just want to work, meet people, hear other languages, the way it was before.”