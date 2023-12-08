Life-sized chocolate statue of ‘Wonka’ goes viral

A six-foot tall life-sized chocolate statue of Willy Wonka based on the character of Timothée Chalomet in a musical feature ‘Wonka’ is going viral on the internet.

This beautiful statue is not only carefully crafted, it’s also 100 percent edible chocolate. Which is only appropriate because it depicts actor Timothée Chalomet as Willy Wonka.

It was unveiled in London’s Trafalgar Square and was created by a chocolate artist ahead of the release of “Wonka” in theaters.

Everything from the top hat to the cane to each individual button is cacao-based. The statue measures 6 feet 2 inches.

A life-size chocolate statue of Willy Wonka is unveiled in London pic.twitter.com/BIrVlmxG2m — Reuters (@Reuters) December 7, 2023

Earlier, a UK family was stunned after finding out their garden statues are actually ancient Egyptian artifacts worth millions.

The family believed the two models of sphinxes sitting in their garden were replicas and not the real thing. But they were surprised to know the statues are real Ancient Egyptian artifacts worth PKR.45,410,415.00

As the family was planning to shift, it decided to value the sphinxes out of curiosity. At that point, they had no clue the statues were actual artifacts.

An inspection by experts revealed the two statues, which were covered in moss, dated as far as 5,000-years back. But they were just treated as garden ornaments by the family.

Though the statues were in bad condition and had to be repaired and secured to the ground with cement by a builder, they received a lot of international attention.