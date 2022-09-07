‘Liger’ makers earn huge profit despite Box Office failure – How?

The Box Office failure of ‘Liger’ is an open secret, however, the makers have reportedly earned massive profits out of Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

As per the reports from Indian media agencies, the producers of sports actioner ‘Liger’ – starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday – are claimed to enjoy a good sum of profit despite the theatrical failure.

Reportedly, the distributors who shed hefty amounts to get the theatrical rights of the movie and incurred losses, after the film bombed at ticket windows, have demanded the makers to compensate them from their profits.

According to the distributors, the production banners have earned at least INR70+ crores in profit despite the commercial failure. They have claimed that ‘Liger’, which was made at a budget on INR100 crores, recovered the money from theatrical and non-theatrical rights – sold for INR90 and INR85+ crores+ respectively.

Moreover, the director of the title Puri Jagannadh and the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda are in talks with them regarding their losses and are not on a reasonable solution as yet.

It is pertinent to mention that the Puri Jagannadh directorial managed a total grossing of INR41 crore in the first 10 days of release.

Additionally, Deverakonda, who had marked his debut in Bollywood with ‘Liger’, has decided to return a part of his total remuneration charged for the project.

‘Liger’ opened in theatres around the country on August 25, in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions. It features Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali along with the lead duo.

