Light to moderate rain/snowfall forecast in Balochistan, NA

ISLAMABAD: Met office predicted that a shallow westerly wave approached western/northern parts of the country from 30th January night may persist till Wednesday, 3rd February.

Mainly cloudy weather conditions with light to moderate rain, light to moderate snowfalls over the hills, is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 31st January to 3rd February with occasional gaps.

While light rain is also expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala and surroundings from 1st to 3rd February. While light rain/ snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during the period.

Met Office has also predicted light to moderate rain/snowfall in northern parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki and Harnai, on 31st January (today) and 01st February.

The weather department has warned against possibility of landslides/avalanche in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Tourists have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.