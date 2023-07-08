Light rain, drizzle received in various areas of Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI: Light rainfall and drizzle reported in various localities of Karachi’s Malir district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Light rainfall reported at Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Pipri and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Low-lying areas submerged after heavy rainfall in various areas of Malir district. Heavy rainfall with strong winds also reported in Quaidabad, Shah Faisal, Landhi and Korangi.

The Met Office has forecast mostly hot and partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in the city with maximum temperature between 35 to 37 degree Celsius.

“Westerly to southwestern winds are blowing in the city with wind speed between six to 10 nautical miles,” according to the Met Office said.

Several areas of Karachi last night received rainfall light to medium rainfll, according to the weather department. Maximum rainfall 12mm was received at Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Light to medium intensity rain has been also expected in various areas of the metropolis today.

Under the influence of a weather system Karachi division is expected to receive rainfall till July 09 (tomorrow) with occasional gaps.

The Met Office has also forecast rain with thunderstorm with few heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh till 9 th July.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls also predicted for Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Thatta and Sujawal districts during the period.

Karachi’s Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab yesterday imposed rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in view of the expected rains during the next two days.

He also directed that all the relevant departments of the city’s municipal administration would remain open round the clock, including on holidays.