Light rainfall likely in Karachi for next two days: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with intermittent drizzle and chances of light rain at night/evening for the next two days in Karachi (Monday, Tuesday), ARY News reported on Monday.

“There are chances of light rainfall and drizzle in Karachi for another two days,” said Met department in a statement and added that the maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range between 33 degrees Celsius and 35°C.

PMD said the winds were blowing in the city from the southwest at 12-15 knots.

Met Office further said that moderate rainfall is expected in Karachi under first spell of pre-monsoon rains on June 22 as a result of the extension of a westerly wave and moist southwest winds.

KARACHI RECEIVES DRIZZLE AS MET OFFICE PREDICTS CLOUDY WEATHER

Meanwhile, the city’s weather turned pleasant on Friday as several parts of Karachi received drizzle.

II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City area and other parts of the city received drizzle, light rain which resulted in roads getting slippery and causing minor accidents for motorcyclists.

It is pertinent to mention here that multiple parts of the country are expected to face more rains in the pre-monsoon season this year as the met office has also warned of urban flooding in major urban centres.

