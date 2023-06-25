Lightning strike kills four people in Narowal

NAROWAL: A lightning strike killed four persons and injured four others in a suburban village of Punjab’s Narowal city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Amid heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, lightning strike killed four persons including a five-year-old boy Saqlain Shah, 18-year-old Bilal and a 71-year-old elderly man in Shakargarh – Narowal today.

نارووال: آسمانی بجلی گرنے سے 4 افراد جاں بحق#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/4QyrwDwL8F — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 25, 2023

Four persons got injured in the lightning strike who have been shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Different parts of the country are receiving pre-monsoon rainfall including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Rainfall with thunderstorm was also predicted in Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh from June 26 to 29.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman warned of urban flooding in major cities, while showers could cause flash flooding in Punjab and trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Duststorms/wind-thunderstorms and heavy falls might cause damage to lose structures such as electrical poles, solar panels, hoardings, trees, and under-construction buildings. “People should stay away from electrical poles,” the minister advised.