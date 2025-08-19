Lightning strike kills man, 23 animals in Thar Parkar

MITHI: Lightning strike killed a man in a village near Nagar Parkar as heavy to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm continuing in Thar Parkar with intervals.

Lightning struck a katcha hut in Pasol village in the vicinity of Nagar Parkar during the rainfall leaving a man Taro Kohli 32, dead who was sleeping at home.

Moreover, livestock including 21 goats and two cows were killed in various incidents of lightning strike in villages Mithrio Halepota, Rojh and Dhanbhario near Nagar Parkar. “The animals were grazing in the open near homes when lightning strikes them,” local people said.

The district’s livestock department officials said that 193 cattle have been killed in incidents of lightning strike in Thar Parkar since June 14.

Provincial health department has advised citizens to avoid open areas during rain and thunderstorm.