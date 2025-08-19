web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Lightning strike kills man, 23 animals in Thar Parkar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MITHI: Lightning strike killed a man in a village near Nagar Parkar as heavy to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm continuing in Thar Parkar with intervals.

Lightning struck a katcha hut in Pasol village in the vicinity of Nagar Parkar during the rainfall leaving a man Taro Kohli 32, dead who was sleeping at home.

Moreover, livestock including 21 goats and two cows were killed in various incidents of lightning strike in villages Mithrio Halepota, Rojh and Dhanbhario near Nagar Parkar. “The animals were grazing in the open near homes when lightning strikes them,” local people said.

The district’s livestock department officials said that 193 cattle have been killed in incidents of lightning strike in Thar Parkar since June 14.

Provincial health department has advised citizens to avoid open areas during rain and thunderstorm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.