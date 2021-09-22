WATCH: Lightning strikes metres away from video maker

A video of lightning taking place 200-meters away from its maker in India has gone viral on social media.

According to a foreign news agency, Rajesh Raut – who hails from Kohlapur city of the Maharashtra state of India – took a video of the moment.

The clip, uploaded on YouTube by ViralHog channel, shows him recording a video of the cloudy weather just before the lightning strike.

He said that he had his lunch and went to sleep. He woke up by lightning sound because of the stormy weather.

“I got my mobile camera and began recording because a few bolts of lightning were striking very close by, but not striking the surface,” Raut said.

He added: “The intensity of the flash from the lightning strike was so extreme it made me feel like the strike was actually very close to my window, which shook me up a bit, followed by the extremely loud clap of thunder.”

Photography and video making are some of the most thrilling hobbies for enthusiasts. The thriller seekers expose themselves to dangerous situations and environments to capture perfect moments.

Such is the case with people who capture breathtaking moments when it comes to mother nature.

There are videos available on social media platforms that show some breathtaking moments such as tornadoes, thunderstorms and lightning.