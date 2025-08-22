Lil Nas X arrested, hospitalized after assaulting police officer

Grammy-winning rapper Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, was arrested and briefly taken to the hospital on Thursday, on suspicion of a possible drug overdose, after he charged at a police officer at an L.A. street.

As reported by foreign media, the bizarre incident unfolded in the wee hours, when American rapper Lil Nas X was spotted catwalking almost naked, only in a pair of white underpants and boots, on the busy streets of Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

As the law enforcement officials responded to the reports from onlookers of a man walking ‘nude in the street’ and approached the ‘Old Town Road’ singer, he reportedly went on to ‘batter the officer’, therefore was charged with battery.

The rapper was initially taken into custody; however, the officials took him to a hospital first for treatment, suspecting a drug overdose.

After a brief hospitalisation, he was discharged and taken to jail to continue through the booking process. Reportedly, Nas X was charged with a misdemeanour and was held at Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to the requests for comment on the matter.

