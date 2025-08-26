Lil Nas X released from jail after pleading not guilty to felonies

Grammy-winning rapper Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, has been released from jail after pleading not guilty to all four felonies he was charged with, following a police altercation.

For the unversed, American rapper Lil Nas X, 26, was arrested earlier this week, after he charged at a police officer, who responded to a report of a ‘nude man walking in the street’, on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

After being hospitalised briefly for a possible drug overdose, the celebrity was arrested for battery on a police officer.

Lil Nas X was later charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer, in addition to one count of resisting an executive officer.

If convicted, the ‘Old Town Road’ singer could have faced up to five years in prison; however, per the news release by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, he has pleaded not guilty to all the felonies and was released from the Los Angeles jail, in Van Nuys, California, on Monday.

The singer is due to return to the court on September 15 for a preliminary hearing in the case.

