Lil Nas X under pressure of being family breadwinner

Rapper Lil Nas X’s father speaks out after his son’s mental breakdown and arrest, revealing that the Grammy-winner is under severe pressure of being the only breadwinner for the family.

For the unversed, American rapper Lil Nas X, 26, was arrested last week, after he charged at a police officer, who responded to a report of a ‘nude man walking in the street’, on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

After being hospitalised briefly for a possible drug overdose, the celebrity was arrested for battery on a police officer. But the ‘Old Town Road’ singer pleaded not guilty to all four felonies he was charged with, and was released from the Los Angeles jail in Van Nuys, California.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Speaking up for the first time since the incident, his father, Robert Stafford, shared heartbreaking details of the rapper’s mental health, saying his son suffered a breakdown due to the pressure of being the only family breadwinner.

“I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry,” Stafford recalled in a new interview. “To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute.”

“And I had to tell him that: ‘What you’re going through is normal,’” he continued. “We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye.”

“For a 26-year-old to have to deal with what he’s dealing with – to be a breadwinner for a lot of people, the inability to change his mother’s situation and the pressure he puts on himself … can weigh heavily on your heart,” Stafford revealed.

Notably, Lil Nas X, who was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer, in addition to one count of resisting an executive officer, is due to return to the court on September 15 for a preliminary hearing in the case.